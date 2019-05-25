PHOTO: Majesty Gardens clean-up

Staff members of Lasco Distribution were on hand to help the community of Majesty Gardens clean up their sports complex on Labour Day. Enthusiastic residents, including children, came out to help. Here Omar Palmer (left) and Danielle Cunningham get help from residents during the clean-up

