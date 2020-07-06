Major crimes down over January

Jamaica recorded significant decreases in what the police label Category One crimes last month, data from the constabulary are indicating.

In fact, for the January to June period this year, there were 26 fewer murders, 65 fewer shootings, and 78 fewer robberies compared to the same six months last year.

According to the statistics, 97 murders were reported last month, compared to 127 in June last year. There were 98 cases of shootings in June this year compared to 107 for the same month in 2019.

The data also show that 76 robberies were reported last month compared to 95 in June last year.

The June decreases represent a turnaround over May, when there were 121 murders for the month compared 110 the same month last year; 114 shootings this May compared to 113 in May last year; and 93 cases of robbery in May 2020 compared to 83 in May 2019.

Overall, for the six-month period January to June 2020, there were 658 murders compared to 684 over the similar period last year; 610 shootings compared to 675; a total of 521 robberies compared to 599 last year; 233 cases of rape compared to 300 last year; 493 break-ins compared to 673 last year; 49 reports of larceny compared to 66 last year; and 190 cases of aggravated assault compared to 292 over the same period in 2019.