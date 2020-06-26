Major sanitisation of St James Street, Sam Sharpe Square on Sunday

CARIBBEAN Cement Company Limited and Jamaica Pre-Mix Concrete Limited are assiting the St James Municipal Corporation to sanitise streets in the parish capital, Montego Bay.

Working with the municipality, the police, and the fire service, the two companies will provide cement mixer trucks filled with sanitation fluid to clean St James Street and Sam Sharpe Square on Sunday, June 28.

Yago Castro, general manager of Carib Cement, said health and safety is a number one priority and is the reason behind the support of this initiative.

“Everyone has to do all that we can to protect each other and keep Jamaica safe. Sanitising the streets is good for aesthetics, but also necessary for public health and safety. As we did in Kingston, we offered our support to this city because we see it as our responsibility to help where we can,” said Castro.

Jamaica Pre-Mix and Carib Cement collaborated in May to clean Nelson Mandela Park in Half-Way-Tree; St William Grant's Park in downtown Kingston, and the park located in Papine Square, St Andrew.

“I was pleased with the outcome of our project in Kingston and told my team to look out for opportunities to assist elsewhere. Sanitisation is an important part of keeping our cities looking good, so our company is committed to assisting where it is possible to do so,” said John Valentine, managing director of Jamaica Pre-Mix.

Mayor of Montego Bay Councillor Homer Davis lauded the initiative as a good example of partnership in keeping with a common objective.

“As mayor of this wonderful city, I am very appreciative of the support being received from two corporate giants. The cliché 'our city's beauty is our duty' resonates well with the team washing and sanitising these streets. I use this opportunity to ask our citizens to dispose of waste in a responsible manner and encourage your fellow citizens to join you. The fight to contain COVID-19 belongs to everyone and Jamaica Pre Mix and Carib Cement must be congratulated for this initiative. This is true partnership between the private and public sectors,” Mayor Davis said.