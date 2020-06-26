Major sanitisation of St James Street, Sam Sharpe Square on Sunday
CARIBBEAN Cement Company Limited and Jamaica Pre-Mix Concrete Limited are assiting the St James Municipal Corporation to sanitise streets in the parish capital, Montego Bay.
Working with the municipality, the police, and the fire service, the two companies will provide cement mixer trucks filled with sanitation fluid to clean St James Street and Sam Sharpe Square on Sunday, June 28.
Yago Castro, general manager of Carib Cement, said health and safety is a number one priority and is the reason behind the support of this initiative.
“Everyone has to do all that we can to protect each other and keep Jamaica safe. Sanitising the streets is good for aesthetics, but also necessary for public health and safety. As we did in Kingston, we offered our support to this city because we see it as our responsibility to help where we can,” said Castro.
Jamaica Pre-Mix and Carib Cement collaborated in May to clean Nelson Mandela Park in Half-Way-Tree; St William Grant's Park in downtown Kingston, and the park located in Papine Square, St Andrew.
“I was pleased with the outcome of our project in Kingston and told my team to look out for opportunities to assist elsewhere. Sanitisation is an important part of keeping our cities looking good, so our company is committed to assisting where it is possible to do so,” said John Valentine, managing director of Jamaica Pre-Mix.
Mayor of Montego Bay Councillor Homer Davis lauded the initiative as a good example of partnership in keeping with a common objective.
“As mayor of this wonderful city, I am very appreciative of the support being received from two corporate giants. The cliché 'our city's beauty is our duty' resonates well with the team washing and sanitising these streets. I use this opportunity to ask our citizens to dispose of waste in a responsible manner and encourage your fellow citizens to join you. The fight to contain COVID-19 belongs to everyone and Jamaica Pre Mix and Carib Cement must be congratulated for this initiative. This is true partnership between the private and public sectors,” Mayor Davis said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy