Majority favoured Bunting to succeed Phillips, but...

Peter Bunting was, by far, the person preferred by the majority of respondents in the most recent Bill Johnson poll to take leadership of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) after Dr Peter Phillips steps down. At least, that was before the September 3 General Election which saw Bunting losing his Manchester Central constituency as the PNP suffered a crushing 14-49-seat defeat to the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

Johnson and his research team had gone into the field August 21 to 23, 2020 to do a series of political polls commissioned by the Jamaica Observer ahead of the election.

At the time, Bunting was seen by many as the man who would succeed Dr Phillips, who had previously stated that he would step down if he led the PNP to defeat in the election.

Additionally, the fact that Bunting had challenged Phillips for the PNP presidency and lost by a mere 76 votes last September, left many Comrades with the thought that the now former Manchester Central Member of Parliament would become the party's sixth president since its founding in 1938.

In the survey, which had a sampling error of three per cent, the pollsters asked 1,000 voting-age Jamaicans who they felt should be the person to replace Phillips if he decided to resign for any reason.

Bunting was chosen by 36 per cent of respondents and 50 per cent of those who identified themselves as PNP supporters.

Lisa Hanna, who eked out a 14-vote victory for her St Ann South Eastern seat on Thursday, was the next choice among 17 per cent of respondents and 21 per cent of those who said they were supporters of the Opposition party.

The only other Comrade who came out with double-digit support was Damion Crawford — 12 per cent of all respondents and 11 per cent among PNP diehards.

“Only three of those who have been seriously suggested as possible replacements for Peter Phillips resonate at this time with residents or PNP supporters — Peter Bunting, Lisa Hanna and Damion Crawford,” Johnson said in his analysis of the poll findings.

“Of these, only Lisa Hanna is a Member of Parliament — subject to a recount — and could be opposition leader,” Johnson added.

“All of this could result in a battle to end all battles for leadership, which could have consequences for the party for a generation,” the pollster stated.

On Friday, with Bunting now effectively out of contention for the post, word in PNP circles was that Mark Golding, who retained his St Andrew Southern seat, was being looked at as the man for the presidency should the party's National Executive Council and its executive accept Phillips' resignation, which he tendered a day after the election defeat.

Golding has, in the past few years, been favoured by some people as a possible PNP president. However, PNP insiders say he has been reluctant to offer himself, and became even more resolute when his long-time friend Bunting made the leadership challenge.

Before his entry into representational politics Golding and Bunting were also business partners in the financial investment firm Dehring, Bunting and Golding.

In the last PNP Government he served as minister of justice and after the party lost the 2016 General Election he was made the Opposition spokesman on finance.