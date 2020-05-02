PHOTO: Making a difference

Andrea Douglas (left), branch manager of Scotiabank Liguanea, presents a cheque for $50,000 to Nadeen Waugh, director of National Children's Home, on Monday, after front line staff members of the bank pooled their resources to make a difference in the lives of disadvantaged youngsters in the community.

