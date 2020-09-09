Making back-to-school a bit easier for children of Waterhouse

The back-to-school process was made a little easier for scores of children in inner-city Waterhouse, St Andrew, courtesy of VIP Records, Twinkle Star Recording and One Go Record, at a recent presentation of school supplies. Jamaica Observer chief photographer Joseph Wellington captured the highlights.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT