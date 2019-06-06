Man, 55, accused of indecent assault of girl, 9
A 55-year -old-man accused of pulling a 9-year old-girl into his yard and assaulting her inside his bedroom is to be tried in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on July 11.
The Kingston labourer appeared in court last Friday and pleaded not guilty to indecent assault before Parish Judge Vaughn Smith.
The accused, whose bail was extended for him to return to court for his trial, was warned by the judge not to have any contact with the complainant or her relatives.
According to allegations, on May 8 about 1:00 pm, the complainant was walking past the accused man's home when he held on to her and dragged her inside his bedroom, where he reportedly assaulted her before his young daughter interrupted, after which the complainant escaped.
The child's mother reported the matter to the police and, after investigations, the labourer was arrested and charged.
