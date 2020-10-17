Man, 60, jailed for killing wife, tossing body out of vehicle
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – A High Court judge has sentenced a 60-year-old man to 60 years in jail after he was found guilty of murdering his 31-year-old wife and then tossing her body out of a moving vehicle nearly five years ago.
Justice Navindra Singh at Demerara High Court, in imposing the sentence on Allan Sim described him as “very cold-blooded” since he showed no remorse for the crime.
The court heard that Sim, who will be eligible for parole after 40 years in jail, allegedly stabbed 31-year-old Melissa Skeete, a former dispatcher of Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) whose bloodied body was found on November 23, 2015.
Sim, also known as Cayenne, was found guilty by a 12-member jury.
The court heard that Sim picked up Skeete from work in his car and allegedly stabbed and tossed from the vehicle. Sim was her common law partner with whom she shared two of her four children.
Sim was arrested and reportedly confessed to the crime under caution; his car was found days later with the passenger seat replaced.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy