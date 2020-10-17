Man, 60, jailed for killing wife, tossing body out of vehicle

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – A High Court judge has sentenced a 60-year-old man to 60 years in jail after he was found guilty of murdering his 31-year-old wife and then tossing her body out of a moving vehicle nearly five years ago.

Justice Navindra Singh at Demerara High Court, in imposing the sentence on Allan Sim described him as “very cold-blooded” since he showed no remorse for the crime.

The court heard that Sim, who will be eligible for parole after 40 years in jail, allegedly stabbed 31-year-old Melissa Skeete, a former dispatcher of Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) whose bloodied body was found on November 23, 2015.

Sim, also known as Cayenne, was found guilty by a 12-member jury.

The court heard that Sim picked up Skeete from work in his car and allegedly stabbed and tossed from the vehicle. Sim was her common law partner with whom she shared two of her four children.

Sim was arrested and reportedly confessed to the crime under caution; his car was found days later with the passenger seat replaced.