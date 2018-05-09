Man accused of trailing 12-year-old girl arrested

HEAD of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency Rosalee Gage-Grey is urging parents to ensure that children are properly supervised while travelling in public spaces.

“If parents cannot supervise small children themselves, they have a responsibility to ensure that the child is properly supervised by another adult when travelling in public spaces,” Gage-Grey told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

The advice comes after a man, accused in a voice recording of trailing a 12-year-old girl, was arrested in Portmore, St Catherine, last week Saturday.

In the voice note, which has since gone viral on social media, the child said she was at a stoplight awaiting a taxi to Greater Portmore, about 5:00 pm last Thursday, when a man drove up in a truck, disembarked with a phone in his hand and was “making signals and calling me”.

According to the little girl, the truck had a green licence plate — the one issued to commercial vehicles.

“I didn't pay him any mind because I didn't know him. After that… I took the taxi [and] when I came off at Eight West I saw the same truck parked up near a house,” the child recounted.

She said the man “drove me down” and proceeded to query her age, class grade and asked if she had a phone number.

“Then after that I walked away very quickly, and then he drove me down again and said 'you know me like you? You know me really like you'? And after that I walked away.

“I didn't say anything to him and then he drove me down again and he said: 'me a go mek me and you do sum'n. You know me like you enuh, me really like you; me ago make me and you do sum'n',” she continued.

The child ended the voice note stating the vehicle's licence plate number.

Head of the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) Assistant Superintendent of Police Dahlia Garrick told the Observer that the man was arrested shortly after the voice note was brought to the attention of the police.

Garrick noted that given the location that was disclosed by the child in the voice note, the Greater Portmore police were notified and an investigation was promptly launched.

She said the “inappropriate advances” related by the child constitute a breach of the Sexual Offences Act and that the man will be charged accordingly.

“When we get information like this the standard procedure would be to work with the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences & Child Abuse, the OCR and the local police,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gage-Grey lauded the child for her quick thinking and action that led to the arrest of the accused.

“We want to commend this young lady for being aware of her surroundings and taking down the licence plate number of the alleged perpetrator,” she said.

Gage-Grey pointed out that the agency, especially during its celebration of Child Month in May, wanted to encourage parents to put necessary measures in place to protect children, both at home and on the streets.

She said that the agency received more than 1,000 complaints of child abuse per month.

The Office of the Children's Registry (OCR) recorded a total of 20,596 cases of sexual abuse in 2015.