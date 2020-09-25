Man 'asleep' in speeding self-driving car charged
OTTAWA, Canada (AFP) — A driver who allegedly set his car to autopilot and then took a nap as it broke the speed limit on a rural Canadian highway has been charged with dangerous driving, police said.
The incident took place near the town of Ponoka in Alberta province, the local force said in a recent tweet.
“The car appeared to be self-driving, travelling over 140 km/h with both front seats completely reclined and occupants appeared to be asleep,” it said.
According to Canadian public broadcaster CBC, the car was an electric Tesla model set to autopilot and the man charged was 20 years old.
The speed limit on that section of the highway is 110 kilometres per hour (68 mph), it added.
Police Sergeant Darrin Turnbull told CBC that he was “speechless” and had not seen such a case in his two-decade career — “but of course the technology wasn't there”.
“Nobody was looking out the windshield to see where the car was going,” he said.
Tesla's autopilot mode allows cars to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within a lane, but is not supposed to enable trips without human intervention.
The US company warns on its website that “current autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous”.
President of a Canadian Tesla owners' club, who condemned the incident, told CBC that there were videos circulating online with instructions on how to “hack” the cars' safety systems.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy