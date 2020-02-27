Man awarded Badge of Honour for Gallantry in 2016 shot dead

ORLANDO Brown, the man who rescued a 12-year-old David Johnson from roaring flood waters in Sandy Gully in 2015 was killed on the Queensborough main road in St Andrew Tuesday evening.

Brown, who would have celebrated his 30th birthday in April, was among a group of people standing on the side of the road when they were attacked and shot by armed men.

Brown, who was awarded the Badge of Honour for Gallantry at the annual National Honours and Awards Ceremony at King's House in 2016, and two other people were later found suffering from gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries. The other two were admitted to hospital.

Yesterday morning when the Jamaica Observer team drove into Ackee Walk, which has recently been plagued by violence, Brown's family as well as other residents began to run, only stopping when they realised that the vehicle was marked.

“He saved somebody life and nobody was there to save his life. A our hero that, all when him dead a our hero that,” one of Brown's cousins told the Observer yesterday.

“What he did, to save the little boy, the person who killed him would never do it,” the heartbroken cousin stated.

The grief-stricken family members who were gathered in the community said Brown was a jovial young man who loved to dance and play football.

The relatives disclosed that Brown was heading to a football match with his gears when he was slain.

Another relative told the Observer that despite the spate of murders in the small community, Brown was not afraid to walk the streets after a late game of dominoes.

“He walked any hours a night and dem kill him in a day,” one woman chimed in.

The relatives and other community members, seemingly frustrated with the number of shootings and deaths in the area, said they are tired of weeping.

A woman admitted that Brown's father was killed last year and that their relatives were among the three people murdered in the community earlier this month.

Earlier this month, the Major Investigation Division (MID) stated it had launched an investigation into the shooting deaths of three men and the injuring of five others on Molynes Road, Kingston 19 that occurred on February 4.

The deceased were identified as 33-year-old Omar Morris, 45-year-old bus driver Evroy Hibbert, and 18-year-old Adonis Hibbert, all of Kingston 19.

It was reported that about 8:15 pm eight men were standing on the roadway when they were shot by gunmen travelling in motor cars. The police were alerted and the injured men were taken to hospital where Morris and the two Hibberts were pronounced dead. The other five were admitted.