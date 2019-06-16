Man breaks woman's nose in 4 places for calling him 'woman beater'

A man, who reportedly got upset after the friend of his child's mother spotted him on the road and called him “woman beater Howie” and punched her in her nose, breaking it in four places, is now wishing he had kept his cool.

The 32-year-old accused, Howard Williams, who is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and unlawful wounding admitted on Friday through his lawyer, Sheldon Campbell, that he was involved in an altercation with the woman, but appeared clueless about the severity of the injury to her nose.

According to the complainant in her report to the police on May 26, she and four other friends were driving along South Avenue in St Andrew, when they saw the accused walking and started jeering him by calling him names.

Williams reportedly approached the car they were in and held the complainant in her chest and reportedly said: “Hey gal you know mi, mi we kill yuh.”

He then went around to the back door of the car and tried to open the door and the complainant and her friend drove off.

About 5:00 am, the complainant and her friends, who were in search of food, stopped at Taboo Night Club and were in the parking lot when Williams reportedly attacked her and started punching her in her face repeatedly.

It was also reported that while her friends were trying to pull Williams off her, he kicked her several times and her foot was also injured during the attack.

The injured woman was taken to the University Hospital of the West Indies, and she later reported the matter to the police.

Williams when arrested reportedly said: “Officer mi caa tell yuh how much mi sorry fi wa mi do. Mi wish mi can undo it.”

On Friday when the matter was called up before Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole Montaque, Campbell told the court that his client and the complainant got involved in an altercation after she spat on him.

The lawyer further told the court that his client and his 'babymother' were having an argument when the complainant intervened.

The judge, however, enquired if Williams was willing to compensate the complainant to settle the matter and he indicated his willingness.

However, the complainant indicated that she was to undergo surgery in two weeks; hence she was told to return to court with her medical fees.

Williams' bail was then extended until July 17.