Man charged with shooting death of 59-year-old Trench Town woman

THE Denham Town police have arrested and charged 24-year-old Oliver Reid, otherwise called “KJ”, of Fifth Street, Kingston 12 for the murder of 59-year-old Cynthia Robinson and the injuring of another man in Trench Town last Saturday.

Reid turned himself into the police the same day of the incident and was charged on Wednesday. His court date is being finalised.

Police have linked the shootings to an ongoing gang feud between two warring factions — the Socks gang and the Brooklyn gang — which operate in the St Andrew south community.

“Since the start of this year, there have been two incidents of shooting within the community which have resulted in the killing of two persons,” said senior superintendent of police in charge of the Kingston Western Police Division Michael Phipps.

The first shooting incident claimed the life of 44-year-old Trace Newland, who was killed on First Street in the community on Wednesday, January 6. Three others were injured in that shooting.

A curfew that subsequently took effect in the community on January 7 has been extended from 7:00 pm Saturday, January 9 until 7:00 pm Monday, January 11, 2020.