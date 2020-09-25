Man fined for publishing private photos of former partner

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — A 28-year-old man who was charged under section ten of the Electronic Crimes Act was on Wednesday ordered to pay the court EC$50,000 after he pleaded guilty to violating the privacy of a woman – his former intimate partner.

Jamar Griffith pleaded guilty to the charge of violation of privacy at the St George's Magistrate's Court and has 30 months to pay the fine. Along with the fine he was also placed on a one-year suspended sentence.

“As part of his sentence he must attend anger management and the Man to Man Programme, failing which, he will be in breach of the suspended sentence,” said a news release from the Community Relations Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force.

If Griffith is found to be in breach of the suspended sentence, he will serve 12 months in prison.

The court learnt that Griffith published photos of his former intimate partner without her consent, using various electronic platforms which are in violation of the section of law which cover “Violation of Privacy”.

The section says: “A person who, knowingly or without lawful excuse or justification, captures, publishes or transmits the image of a private area of a person without his or her consent, under circumstances violating the privacy of that person, commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding two hundred thousand dollars or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three years or to both.”