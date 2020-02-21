Man held for Big Lane shooting

ONE man is to face the court to answer to charges stemming from a shooting incident on Big Lane in Central Village, St Catherine on Sunday, January 19.

Charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 30-year-old Barrington Campbell, otherwise called Jason, a welder of Central Lane in St Catherine.

The constabulary reported that about 6:30 am police officers were on patrol in the area when the accused and two men allegedly opened gunfire at them. The gunfire was returned and the men fled. Campbell was later arrested. He was subsequently charged on Tuesday this week after being identified as one of the shooters.