Man held with forged $50-m limit credit card to be sentenced
A man who was held with a forged $50-million limit credit card when he went to a liquor store to purchase goods after previously buying $200,000 worth of liquor is to be sentenced in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on September 18.
Hudane Micthell pleaded guilty to unauthorised access to computer data, forgery, uttering forged documents, obtaining credit by fraud, possession of identify information, and possession of forged access device when he appeared in court last week Tuesday. He was remanded.
The court heard that Mitchell went to the liquor store on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew, on July 25 and purchased $200,000 worth of liquor using the card, and left.
However, it was soon discovered that the card was fraudulent and the store's employees were placed on alert.
Later that day, Mitchell returned to the liquor store to purchase more items and the police were summoned. He was arrested.
When cautioned, he made no comment. However, the owner of the original credit card, who is a business executive, told the police that he had not given anyone his credit card.
Attorney Ludlow Black is representing the accused.
— Tanesha Mundle
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy