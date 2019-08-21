Man held with forged $50-m limit credit card to be sentenced

A man who was held with a forged $50-million limit credit card when he went to a liquor store to purchase goods after previously buying $200,000 worth of liquor is to be sentenced in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on September 18.

Hudane Micthell pleaded guilty to unauthorised access to computer data, forgery, uttering forged documents, obtaining credit by fraud, possession of identify information, and possession of forged access device when he appeared in court last week Tuesday. He was remanded.

The court heard that Mitchell went to the liquor store on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew, on July 25 and purchased $200,000 worth of liquor using the card, and left.

However, it was soon discovered that the card was fraudulent and the store's employees were placed on alert.

Later that day, Mitchell returned to the liquor store to purchase more items and the police were summoned. He was arrested.

When cautioned, he made no comment. However, the owner of the original credit card, who is a business executive, told the police that he had not given anyone his credit card.

Attorney Ludlow Black is representing the accused.

— Tanesha Mundle