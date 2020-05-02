Man jailed for posting sex video of ex-girlfriend on social media
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — A 25-year-old man was jailed for six months after he pleaded guilty to sharing an explicit video of his former girlfriend on social media.
Livingstone Joseph, 25, sent the recording of himself and the woman to her babyfather, but it eventually ended up in her work and school groups.
Joseph pleaded guilty to a charge of intentional libel when he appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.
“I end up sending the video to her baby daddy. At the time, I was in my feelings. I was angry still,” he told the court.
The court heard that the woman had made a complaint at the Central Detective Unit on April 6. She said that Joseph had promised to delete the recording of the sexual encounter between them.
The woman said that her boyfriend first showed her the video on his phone and that she became further embarrassed when her intimate moments ended up in a work and school group.
Magistrate Forbes asked the accused what he intended to achieve by betraying the woman.
“I wasn't in my right mind,” Joseph told the court, adding that he had only shared the video with the woman's baby daddy “so he would have stopped bothering us two”.
But the magistrate was not impressed, saying Joseph's behaviour was unacceptable.
“In the future, think things through before you hit send,” he advised Joseph.
