Man killed by cops on highway believed to be robber

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is reporting that the man who was fatally shot by cops on the Spanish Town leg of the PJ Patterson Highway early Tuesday morning was believed to have committed a robbery in Ziadie Gardens, one of St Andrew's middle-class communities.

INDECOM Senior Public Relations Officer Denyelle Anderson yesterday said that approximately 1:20 am Tuesday a police unit was in pursuit of a vehicle believed to have occupants who may have committed a robbery.

“The occupants fired at the police [and] the police returned fire at the moving vehicle,” Anderson stated in response to a Jamaica Observer query.

Police have said that the other occupants of the vehicle escaped and no firearm was recovered at the scene.

According to the initial police report, the deceased is 29-year-old Richard Johnson, otherwise called “Richie”, an auto body repairman from Ewarton, St Catherine.

INDECOM data show that 14 people have been fatally shoot by the police, from January 1 to February 18, compared to 15 for the same period last year.

INDECOM said the scene of the incident was processed expansively to include collection of forensic evidence and processing of the crashed vehicle. Additionally, the weapons used by the police were boxed and sealed for transport to the Government laboratory.

The commission is also asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has video footage that may assist in its investigation to submit it to its office at 876-968-1932, or share information via WhatsApp at 876-553-5555.

— Candice Haughton