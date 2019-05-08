Man shoots two fellow construction workers
MONTEGO BAY, St James – The police are seeking a construction worker who yesterday shot and injured two of his colleagues at the work site of the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) where rehabilitation is under way.
The hospital is situated in Mount Salem, a zone of special operations (ZOSO) for the security forces since September 1, 2017.
Yesterday's shooting is the first reported in the once volatile community since the ZOSO was declared in 2017. The area has undergone a significant transformation under the 'clear, hold and build' strategy, particularly in relation to accompanying social interventions.
According to regional director of the Western Regional Health Authority Errol Greene, the incident was triggered after a bucket accidentally fell and hit a foreman on the construction site at the hospital. The two injured men were taken to hospital where they received emergency treatment.
Greene said that following the accident a heated argument developed between a group of workers, one of whom left the scene and returned shortly after. Upon his return, about 15 minutes later, the man allegedly started arguing again about the incident, drew a gun and opened fire hitting two other workers.
“We have some construction work that is going on as a part of the rehabilitation of the Cornwall Regional Hospital. The contractor that is working on one of the projects had to get additional labour [and] he sought labour from within the confines of this (Mount Salem) community,” said Greene.
Senior medical officer at CRH Dr Derrick Harvey said last evening that the injured workers were in a critical but stable condition.
“... They are being evaluated and are getting the best care that they can. The evaluation continues and we expect a good outcome,” Dr Harvey said.
Greene, meanwhile, said counselling was sought for a number of workers at the facility who were left shaken up following the incident.
“The workers now at Cornwall are a little bit uncomfortable and restive. The CEO, the regional technical director, myself, Dr (Derrick) Harvey, the senior medical officer; Dr (Delroy) Fray, the clinical coordinator; and the matron met with members of the staff to reassure them. We are providing counselling where counselling is necessary, but it is really an unfortunate situation,” Greene said.
“We must thank the police who were quickly on the scene; they are doing a thorough investigation and they have assured that they will be leaving no stone unturned to ensure that justice is done,” Greene said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy