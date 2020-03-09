Man shot dead after beating 3-year-old stepson
SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — The police have launched a manhunt for two men who shot and killed a security guard after he reportedly hit his three-year-old stepson here in Westmoreland, on Saturday.
One of the alleged shooters is the child's biological father.
The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Owayne Gardener of 105 Dalling Street, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, and Kensington,Welcome Hall, St James.
Gardener, who was in a common law relationship with the three-year-old child's mother, was at home with the mother and her children when he reportedly used an object to hit the child in the chest.
Police said a complaint was made to a relative who lives in the same community, following which two men went to Gardener's house, where an argument developed.
He was shot in the chest and was taken to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.
