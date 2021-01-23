PHOTOS: Man shot dead outside Balmagie Avenue home

Undertakers remove the body of Richard Riley, 45, who was shot dead just a few metres from his home at 86 Balmagie Avenue in St Andrew, yesterday. According to the police, Riley, a farmer, was walking on Balmagie Avenue when a blue motor car drove up and fired shots, killing him on the spot.

Photo 2: Homicide detectives on Balmagie Avenue, St Andrew, where Richard Riley was shot dead yesterday by men travelling in a blue motor car.

Photo3: An undated photo of Richard Riley, who was shot dead near his Balmagie Avenue home in St Andrew, yesterday.