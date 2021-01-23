PHOTOS: Man shot dead outside Balmagie Avenue home
Undertakers remove the body of Richard Riley, 45, who was shot dead just a few metres from his home at 86 Balmagie Avenue in St Andrew, yesterday. According to the police, Riley, a farmer, was walking on Balmagie Avenue when a blue motor car drove up and fired shots, killing him on the spot.
Photo 2: Homicide detectives on Balmagie Avenue, St Andrew, where Richard Riley was shot dead yesterday by men travelling in a blue motor car.
Photo3: An undated photo of Richard Riley, who was shot dead near his Balmagie Avenue home in St Andrew, yesterday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy