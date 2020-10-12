Man sneaks into quarantine facility to spend time with partner
...breaks leg after jumping out of hotel room
ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — An investigation has been launched following an incident in which a man, who sneaked onto the compound of a quarantine facility to spend time with his intimate partner, broke his leg when he jumped from the room as the police and health officials conducted a search for an intruder.
According to police reports, security guards at the property, along with others, saw a man who was not registered as a guest enter a specific room late one night.
Law and health officials were later called, and they began searching the room. The man, who was hiding in the closet, emerged from the closet and proceeded to jump out of the hotel room.
Unable to move after the jump, he was caught by authorities who then called an ambulance to the scene.
According to Grenada's Quarantine Act regulations and health protocols, the mingling of incoming travellers with nationals is prohibited until they are released from quarantine.
As of last Wednesday, more than 5,000 people were tested for COVID-19, however the country's numbers remain at 24, with the last case registered in mid-July.
Due to confirmed quarantine breaches, the Ministry of Health will be employing contact tracing of several individuals who failed to comply with all the requirements under the new protocols.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy