Man who was on most wanted list freed of murder
A man who was on the police most wanted list in 2017 was acquitted of murder in the Home Circuit yesterday following a no-case submission by his attorneys Peter Champagnie, Queen's Counsel, and Kemar Robinson.
Audley Duvall was accused of killing Craig Grey on August 16, 2016, at Grey's farm in Coolie District, Bog Walk, St Catherine. He was also accused of stealing Grey's firearm.
The prosecution's key witness in the trial that commenced on February 16 testified that the men who committed the offence were wearing masks and as such he was unable to see their faces. The following day, the witness testified that he had actually seen the face of the accused and that the reason he lied the day before was that he was afraid.
During cross-examination by the defence attorneys, the witness admitted that he had told at least 15 lies in court.
Additionally, the witness told the court that he was able to see the accused's face because there was light from a long bulb shining from a pig pen.
However, the scene of crime photos and the investigating officer's testimony proved otherwise.
The investigating officer testified that he did not see a light bulb in the pig pen.
Following the prosecution's closing arguments, Justice Lorna Shelly-Williams agreed with the defence that the witness' evidence was unreliable and instructed the jury comprised of three men and four women to return a formal verdict of not guilty.
Duvall, who was 36 when he was listed as wanted at a press conference at the Office of the Commissioner of Police on Tuesday, June 13, was nabbed five days later during a joint operation on Palmoral Avenue in St Andrew about 12:20 pm.
— Racquel Porter
