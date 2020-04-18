Manchester BPO ordered closed by health department

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The Manchester Health Department has ordered a business process outsourcing (BPO) facility in the parish to cease operations following an inspection of the call centre.

The health department confirmed that the two Sutherland Global facilities on Ward Avenue in Mandeville and at Kingsland just west of Mandeville, which employ more than 2,000 people, are not affected by the order.

Concerns have been raised about the operations at BPO facilities after several employees of Alorica in Portmore, St Catherine tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a statement released to the Jamaica Observer yesterday, Medical Officer of Health Dr Nadine Williams disclosed that the Manchester Health Department inspected three BPOs in the parish.

There are two branches of a popular BPO operating in Manchester.

“We have, since yesterday, been informed of another facility that is operating in the parish, and based on the conditions [it] will have to cease and desist operations,” the statement read.

Checks by the Observer revealed that the BPO facility is located on Villa Road in Mandeville.

“There are two known BPOs in Manchester — Sutherland Global on Ward Avenue and Kingsland District. Both were inspected in March and again on the 15th and 16th of April. They have implemented the necessary measures to reduce exposure and so would have passed the inspection,” Dr Williams said

“The entrances have a sign-in area which is marked to ensure physical distancing, and there is a dispenser for hand sanitiser at the entrance. They have increased the number of persons working from home, increased the space between workers; persons are screened prior to entering the facility with temperature checks; and questions related to any health issues. If there are concerns, then they are referred for medical attention. The stations have alcohol that can be used to clean the items in the stations,” Dr Williams added.

— Kasey Williams