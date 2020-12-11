Manchester bracing for COVID-19 spike

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Health authorities in this south-central parish are bracing for a spike in COVID-19 cases with entertainment events being held in contravention of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Medical officer of health for the parish, Dr Nadine Williams, said two parties have so far been linked to a rise in cases, and told yesterday's sitting of the Manchester Municipal Corporation that the events, which are illegal, pose a risk of exposing people to the virus.

“We are expecting a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases for the month of December. This spike has already started across several parishes in the country, so it is very important that we adhere to the protocols,” Dr Williams said

“Not because it is Christmas time doesn't mean there is any relaxing, COVID is not going away so easily. Even at this time we have two clusters of cases in the parish that are related to parties, so persons are still having their parties and becoming exposed [to the virus],” she said.

Mayor of Mandeville Donovan Mitchell said the municipality has been in discussion with the security forces to provide support in the inspection of areas.

“We won't be giving approval for any [party]. The police and Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) reserves and the municipal police will be asked to ramp up their inspection of properties where people are having day rave and night rave, grave diggings and parties,” the mayor said.

“Each team of police officers you see will be travelling with a justice of the peace (JP). The reason for that is that the JP will sign your summons on spot, and you will be served… Once there is evidence that there was a party or something else is happening, don't believe that if you're not served on the day that you cannot be brought before the court,” he added.

Mayor Mitchell said a team has been monitoring social media platforms for parties being promoted and will be following up.

Meanwhile, Dr Williams said barbers and hairdressers will be under greater scrutiny.

“One of our focus for the Christmas season will be hairdressers and barbershops because people will be trying to look their best for the season and so we will be paying special attention to those areas to ensure that people are maintaining the protocols,” she said.

According to statistics from the health department, there are 451 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the parish. Recoveries have been put at 418. The parish has recorded 18 deaths from the virus.

Up to yesterday, there were 11 people in isolation at Mandeville Regional and Percy Junor hospitals, while 19 people were in home isolation.

“The persons in home isolation are not only from Manchester, but other parishes as well. In total we have 22 active cases in the parish. We have 1,103 people in home quarantine,” said Dr Williams.