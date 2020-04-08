Manchester cop dies on the job

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Police here have been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of one of their colleagues, Sergeant Garfield Morgan, a 32-year veteran of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Tuesday morning.

Screams and saddened faces told the tale of a sombre mood, which took over the Mandeville Regional Hospital and the Mandeville Police Station where Sergeant Morgan was assigned to the patrol branch.

Head of the Manchester police Superintendent Gary Francis told the Jamaica Observer that Morgan was rushed to hospital yesterday morning shortly after he arrived at work.

“Today is a sad day for the Manchester division, and by extension Area Three, as one of our members, Sergeant Garfield Morgan, came to work this morning… He wasn't feeling so well [and] was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” said Superintendent Francis.

The superintendent described Morgan as a vital member of the patrol branch.

“[He] is really a backbone of the patrol section. He is a 32-year-old stalwart of the JCF. He has served the beat and foot division, St Andrew North Remand Centre, and spent 25 years in this division [Manchester]. He will be missed,” Superintendent Francis said.

“We have arranged psychosocial support for the family and members of the division. We have the chaplain, station pastor, and other persons supporting the division as we go through this challenging period. It is a very challenging time, but we know that we have the resilience to overcome,” he added.

The cause of Morgan's death is being investigated.

When asked about measures put in place to safeguard members of the division who have underlying medical conditions from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Superintendent Francis told the Observer that provisions have been made.

“We have provisions that would have started at the strategic level for members who have any [medical] condition surrounding the current [COVID-19] pandemic, that they are treated in a particular way. There is a protocol that we do follow in respect to that,” he said.