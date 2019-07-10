Manchester cops going after migrant criminals

MANDEVILLE, Manchester – Police plan to strengthen efforts to target criminals moving into northern Manchester from other parishes following the shooting death of a St Ann man and the injuring of two others at Devon, close to Christiana, on Monday.

Police say 23-year-old Kevoy Lawrence of Bridgewater, Discovery Bay, St Ann, was killed while two other men from Brown's Town, St Ann, have been hospitalised in serious condition.

The incident follows a number of shooting incidents in Christiana and surrounding communities in recent months. Residents say there has also been a spike in robberies, shop and housebreaking as well praedial larceny.

Head of the Manchester Police Division, Wayne Cameron told the Jamaica Observer that special attention will have to be paid to the movement of migrant criminals into northern Manchester from St Ann and Clarendon.

“From our perspective we see we have to strengthen our presence on the northern border...,” Cameron said.

Following the latest incident, the two injured men reportedly told police investigators that they and Lawrence had driven to a lonely spot on the Devon main road to buy a Nissan Tiida motor car, which had been advertised for sale on the Internet. However, the men said when they arrived about 3:30 pm they were fired on by men travelling in a Tiida motor car.

Lawrence reportedly died on the spot while the two injured survivors managed to drive to a doctor's office in Christiana. From there, they were rushed to hospital by police.

Investigators, who found in excess of $330,000 in the vehicle in which the injured men were travelling, are theorising that the mission may have actually been to buy illegal guns and that the deal went sour.

The police also suspect that the major players in the shooting incident may be involved in lotto scamming.

Police say more than 18 spent shells were collected from the scene of the shooting.

— Garfield Myers