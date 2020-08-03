Manchester: Crime trending down, seven wanted

MANDEVILLE, Manchester - Police here have revealed the names of seven men wanted for crimes committed in the parish, even while they report a 28 per cent reduction in serious and major offences since the start of the year.

Wanted are:

*Shawn Geoffrey McPherson otherwise called Piggy, taxi operator and farmer of Redberry District, Manchester. He is wanted for the murder of his eight-month-old son and the wounding of the child's mother, committed on May 30, 2019.

* Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Oshane Thompson otherwise called Sausage, unemployed of Pleasant Valley, Clarendon. He is wanted for the murder of Andre Davis committed on December 25, 2018 at Plowden District, Crosskeys, Manchester.

* Twenty-nine-year-old Oshane Delaphena, otherwise called Doggie of Albion District, Manchester. He is wanted for the murder of Akeem Swaby otherwise called Munga committed on March 20, 2017 about 1:45 am at Albion District, Manchester. He frequents Negril and Westmoreland.

* Jillian Bernard, otherwise called Juma from Spalding, Clarendon. She is wanted for the 2012 murder of Dr Phil Chamberlain at Cobblestone Plaza, Brumalia Road, in Mandeville. She frequents Montego Bay in St James and the Corporate Area.

* Christopher Tate otherwise called Chris is wanted for wounding with intent (two counts) committed on June 9, 2020 in Asia District, Manchester. He frequents the parishes of Hanover, Westmoreland and St Catherine (Old Harbour).

* Thirty-six-year-old Garnett Dixon otherwise called Pollo, unemployed of Resource District, Manchester. He is wanted for multiple cases of sacrilege and housebreakings in Manchester. He frequents the parish of Clarendon.

* Andre Ingram otherwise called Jazz from Aenon Town, Clarendon. He is wanted for wounding with intent (shooting) and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, on June 11, 2018 at Aenon Town.

Head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis, told journalists at a media briefing at the Golf View Hotel on Friday that the police are also seeking three persons of interest in relation to shootings and robberies. They are Aldo Scott, otherwise called Chukum of George's Valley; Tino Stewart of May Day; and a man known only as Feddamap.

They reportedly frequent the Georges Valley, Knockpatrick, May Day and Beltline areas in Manchester.

Where statistics are concerned, Francis said the division has recorded 79 fewer cases in major crimes when compared to the same period last year, or a reduction in major crimes by 28 per cent.

“There are reductions recorded in all categories of crime except for aggravated assault,” he said.

The comparative period under review is January 1 to July 25.

Murder is down by 17 per cent, with 20 recorded so far this year in comparison to 24 last year.

Shooting is down by 37 per cent; the number of reported rape cases is down by 59 per cent; robbery is down by 21 per cent; and break-ins are down by 36 per cent.

There were six reported cases of larceny last year, the same number as this year; and aggravated assault is up by 24 per cent, with 26 cases so far this year in comparison to 21 last year.

“We have seized 10 illegal firearms since the start of the year, the most recent occurred two days ago, and a man was arrested and charged for the offence. Over 130 illegal ammunition have also been seized, and 21 wanted men have been captured since the start of the year,” Superintendent Francis dsclosed.

Gang-related murders since the start of the year represent 10 per cent of our overall figure, with conflicts representing 80 per cent of our murder figure.

“Talk to someone when there is conflict,” the senior policeman urged. “We have seen it in families, close relations and friendships that have resulted in murders.”

Meanwhile, Superintendent Francis has asked for the public's assistance in solving the murder of 29-year-old taxi operator Shavar Kemar Hill, whose body was found with gunshot wounds in a cow pasture in Ramble District, Porus, on May 3, 2020. He also appealled for assistance with the murder of 39-year-old businessman Wayne Nash, who was shot dead at his business place in Mile Gully on November 30, 2019 .

Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation is being asked to contact the Mandeville CIB at 876-962-2832.