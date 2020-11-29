Manchester Custos condemns Chin-you's murder

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Custos of Manchester Garfield Green has joined those condemning the murder of businesswoman Marcia Chin-you, even as police here are reporting further progress in their investigation into Thursday's stabbing death of the 63-year-old.

Police yesterday confirmed that a woman was among three people arrested late Friday for the woman's murder. This followed the arrest of two men earlier the same day.

Head of the Manchester Police Superintendent Gary Francis told the Jamaica Observer that an intensive investigation resulted in the three people being taken into custody and he is “confident” that “charges will be laid soon”.

Against a backdrop of concerns among residents about the threat posed by violent criminals, Francis sought to calm nerves.

“As we continue our investigations, I want to reassure the citizens of Manchester that the police is committed to ensuring their safety and will spare no resources in making certain that perpetrators of crimes within the parish are brought to justice,” he said.

“The Manchester police extend sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mrs Chin-you and thank the parish for its support as we continue to serve, protect and reassure,” he added.

There has been fear and anger following the murder in the usually quiet, upscale community of Ingleside, which has a high proportion of senior citizens.

Chin-you, a former proprietor of Grand Market Supermarket in Mandeville and a resident of Ingleside Close, was found by neighbours seated in her motor car at her home about 8:30 pm Thursday with multiple stab wounds.

Yesterday, Green, who is also past president of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, found it hard to believe that Chin-you, whom he said had contributed so much to Manchester's development, had been killed.

“I knew [Chin-you] personally. She was a very cordial person and someone who would have contributed to the town of Mandeville significantly [as] a businesswoman having retired recently. The way in which she contributed to the parish; it is very sad to know that she would have lost her life the way she did,” he said.

“I strongly condemn it [murder]. Criminality in every form must be condemned by all of us. One of the things to note is that our criminals seem to be fearless. People have no respect for law and order,” he added.

He commended the police for making swift arrests.

“A breakthrough in Mrs Chin-you's murder is a good example of the work that they are doing. Within 24 hours they were able to make a significant breakthrough,” he said.

Francis has reiterated an appeal for anyone with information on any crime committed to contact the police.

“We are appealing to anyone who can further assist with this or any other investigation to call us at 876 962 2250, 876 997-8884 or 119,” he said.

He also reported that Manchester has recorded significant decreases in major crimes compared to last year.“The division has recorded reductions in five of the seven categories of major crimes. This has resulted in a 21 per cent reduction in major crimes in comparison to the corresponding period last year. These reductions are; 18 per cent in murders; 41 per cent in shootings; 66 per cent in rapes; 22 per cent in robberies; and 21 per cent in break-ins. Additionally, there is a 71 per cent clear-up (rate) in murders,” Francis said.