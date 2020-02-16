Manchester fraud trial resumes tomorrow
PORUS, Manchester — Lawyers here will tomorrow begin their response to Parish Judge Ann Marie Grainger's ruling last month that all, except one of the defendants, have a case to answer in the $400-million Manchester Municipal Corporation (MMC) fraud trial.
Freed at the end of last month was Elwardo Elliott, the father of main accused Sanja Elliott, the corporation's former deputy superintendent of road and works, who has been named by the prosecution as the mastermind in an alleged conspiracy to defraud the MCC of hundreds of millions of dollars.
Continuing to face charges are members of the acquitted man's family: his wife Myrtle, mother of Sanja Elliott and Sanja's wife Tashagaye; former MCC employees David Harris and Kendale Roberts; ex-bank employee Radcliffe McLean and an employee of Sanja Elliott, Dwayne Sibblies.
Judge Grainger ruled on January 30 that Elliott did not have a case to answer as the evidence that sought to link him to part ownership of an apartment building in Manchester, thus “facilitating the retention of criminal property”, was insufficient to support a conviction.
She said, however, that the other defendants will answer charges contained in a 25-count indictment.
