Manchester JPs show kindness to prison inmates at Christmas

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Inmates in lockups here had some merriment at Christmas, having received care packages from members of the Manchester chapter of the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica (LMAJ).

The gesture which was made possible by support from Super Plus and justices of the peace (JPs)was accepted by head of the Manchester police Superintendent Gary Francis who lauded the JPs for their philanthropic effort during the Yuletide season.

“Christmas is a time of sharing and it is good that when persons are incarcerated, the Lay Magistrates Association sees it [fit] to provide a care package for them, and I know that they will be happy for this and I know that you would have sort of put some amount of merriment in their own Christmas,” he said.

The care packages were handed over at the Mandeville Police Station.