Manchester man accused of killing wife granted bail

MANDEVILLEE, Manchester — Gregory Campbell, the husband of murdered Bishop Gibson High School teacher, Carolyn Davis-Campbell, was granted bail in the sum of one million dollars at his first appearance in the Manchester Parish Court on Friday.

In granting bail, presiding Parish Judge Courtney Maxwell gave one to three sureties. Campbell must report to the Mandeville police station between the hours of 7:00 am and 7:00 pm daily, he has been placed under a curfew from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am and is to surrender his travel documents, and a stop order is to be placed on him.

The case was first called up at 11:00 am. However, the Crown was given additional time to review the case file as Judge Maxwell asked them what evidence they had against Campbell.

When the matter was recalled at 12:24 pm, the Crown stated that Campbell gave contradicting statements in connection to the crime scene. The Crown had asked for more time for additional statements to be collected.

In response Judge Maxwell said, “He [Campbell] could be the husband that killed his wife or he could be the grieving husband.”

Campbell's lawyer, Charles Benbow told the court that his client has been interviewed 14 times by the police.

“This incident [murder] took place from the 10th of July and up to yesterday [Thursday] at 3:41 pm was the 14th interview,” said Benbow.

Benbow labelled the Crown's evidence against his client as being weak.

Campbell was charged on September 12 with murder, following an alleged home invasion in which Davis-Campbell was shot to death in an apartment that the couple rented at Melrose Mews, close to Mandeville, earlier this year.

He was also at home at the time but was unharmed.

He is set to reappear in the Manchester Parish Court on Thursday, October 17, 2019.