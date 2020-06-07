Manchester's Heartease in pain

MANDEVILLE, Manchester – The murder of 36-year-old Shanalee Bailey on Thursday, allegedly by the father of four of her five children in Heartease, close to Mandeville, has yet again focused attention on the high rate of domestic violence in this south-central parish.

In fact, Bailey's mother, Patricia Clayton, was also murdered in similar fashion – her throat cut – 12 years ago.

Manchester has been rocked over the years and in recent months by the killing of women, allegedly by their partners, leaving children motherless.

On Thursday, when the Jamaica Observer visited Heartease, residents appeared traumatised.

“Her mother was killed 12 years ago on her [mother's] birthday…right around there they cut her throat, and this is what come happen to her daughter,” Bailey's uncle, Stafford Clayton told the Sunday Observer.

“I remember over 10 years ago when her mother was killed. I remember like it was just yesterday, and to come see this happen now, it is very painful,” another resident who requested anonymity said.

Bailey's alleged killer was beaten during a mob attack in the neighbouring community of Grove Mount and had to be rescued by the police, as residents tried to execute 'jungle justice'. He is in hospital and has not yet been charged.

Custos of Manchester, Garfield Green told the Sunday Observer that special arrangements will be made to take care of the children left behind in this latest case. The five children are aged 16, eight, six, four and two.

“It is very disheartening…any crime is bad, but when children are involved [it becomes much worse]...they need the care of their parents,” Green said.

“They [children] would have lost two parents; one is dead and the other is [possibly] badly injured. They are now growing up without parents, or at least without a mother. They have the memory of the incident left to live with. You can never tell the impact it will have on them growing up, and that is why we want to help...,” Custos Green told the Sunday Observer via telephone on Friday.

He said arrangements will have to be made to facilitate the affected children in counselling sessions.

“I am very disheartened by it. We need our children, we cannot have a future without our children,” he said.

He told the Sunday Observer that despite changes made as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic, persons can still call a helpline to resolve domestic issues at 876-579-7112.

“Nonetheless, we still take calls. If persons are to call my office, then assistance can be granted to them. Counsellors will be assigned to them to assist. Persons can either call the office or make the request through the police station,” he said.

He disclosed that more people sought assistance via the helpline before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Prior to COVID it was being used more, but since COVID I think we only got two calls. Prior to COVID it was quite a bit of calls and we would have dispatched counsellors to assist. I don't [think] the citizenry is aware of it [helpline]. We had planned a public education campaign which was scheduled for March,” he added.

He said several families have benefited from assistance via the helpline.

The helpline was born out of the need to assist suicidal individuals and persons suffering from depression.

“We had changed it and called it the 'Custos Counselling Helpline'…it is not yet a 24-hour line. We were in discussion with a telecoms company to let us have a dedicated line that would have been placed at the police station, but COVID has put a lot of things on hold…If persons have called outside of the normal office hours, they can leave a message and we will get back to them,” the custos said.