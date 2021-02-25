Manchester school gets well-needed equipment

MILE GULLY, Manchester — The Coley Mountain Primary School recently received well-needed equipment, including computers, tablets and a printer to assist teachers and students with online learning, through donations from past students.

The school is located in north-west Manchester and is approximately three miles away from Mile Gully.

“A printer valued at $361,000 was financed by past students locally and abroad. In addition, six used computers have been donated by past student Paul Kirby. One tablet was donated by past student Rose Facey and 12 by Organisation for International Development INC (New York), through the instrumentality of past student Beverley Foster,” past student Jennifer Morgan told the Jamaica Observer.

She said the equipment was well-needed due to changes since the onset of the novel coronavirus.

“We have always been coming together and doing things, so in this crisis time of the pandemic, we saw the need for the students to be engaged in schoolwork. We found out of the 80 students on roll, 20 or less have tablets, so we decided to go on a drive,” she said.

“The principal told us that in order to get work out to the students, they need printed material because they don't have the tablets to use. We came together and we pooled our funds and bought the printer,” she added.

— Kasey Williams