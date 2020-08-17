VIDEO: Manchester Southern diehards tell why their party should win

Here are the comments of some members of the constituency of Manchester Southern regarding which party they will likely vote for in the September 3 General Election:

Raymond Williams: Straight PNP. The PNP people dem a the only true people. Mi nuh seh everybody nuh thief, but no sah dem man yah thief...Mr Stewart, you nuh haffi worry 'bout South Manchester, because is Mr Stewart straight.

Sandra Golding: The People's National Party [PNP] is the party of choice for all Jamaicans and to lead the party forward. From I was a youngster growing up the principles of the PNP was embedded in me through my parents and grandparents...There is so much achievements in South Manchester and there is so much more to be done.

Steven Malcolm: I don't say I going to change back to other side but I a go be a Comrade same way, because from day one how we get water and light is PNP mek mi get dem sumn deh, trus' mi…then this Government come in and dem naa fix road but dem a mek highway still fi go through toll road, and mi nuh live a toll road.

Michael Johnson: I support Andrew Holness party because is the first mi a go vote, because he is [a] natural person. He loves the poor people...The economy is growing for the first time in probably 20 years. One good term deserves another term, so I'm not going to talk about this area alone. When I go to Kingston and I look on Three Mile and Constant Spring Road, if the whole Jamaica could be like that then we would be in a paradise. The infrastructure will reach here — just look on the big windmills.

Ran Holness: Andrew Holness is doing a fine good and he has a great future in front of him, and I think Andrew going to prove himself as being one of the best prime minister Jamaica has ever seen.

Trisha Carter: JLP is number one from ever since…JLP stand up for people, JLP is a people party…We need somebody to represent us. I would want to know Robert Chin…Mi a born Labourite. Everybody inna mi yard a Labourite, down to all mi dog a Labourite.