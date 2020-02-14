Manchester superintendent highlights domestic-related murders as man charged
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — WITH three of the six murders committed in Manchester since the start of the year being domestic-related, head of the police in that parish, Superintendent Gary Francis, is appealing to residents to be their brother's keeper.
“As it relates to the offence of murder, the parish has so far recorded six cases compared to seven for the same period last year. We have managed to clear eight cases of murder, some of which were committed in previous years,” he said. “But I just want to say that domestic-related murder has been the most significant category that we are experiencing in the parish…”
The senior officer, who was speaking at the Manchester Municipal Corporation's monthly meeting yesterday, also disclosed that the suspect in one of the domestic-related murders has been charged.
The accused, 38-year-old Roland Williams, otherwise called Anthony, Sammy boy and Long Mouth, of New Green in the parish, has been charged in connection with killing his girlfriend, 29-year-old hairdresser Shanika Dixon, and her friend, 35-year-old bartender Illara Mullings, on February 5 at Knowles Crescent in Mandeville.
Police reports are that both women were asleep when a man forced his way into Dixon's house by removing a burglar bar and louvres from a kitchen window. Dixon was reportedly shot first, then Mullings. Dixon's three children, who were reportedly inside the house at the time of the attack, were not harmed.
Hours later, the police captured Williams during an operation on Williamsfield main road in the parish.
Williams is to appear in court on a date to be announced.
— Kasey Williams
