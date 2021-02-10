Mandeville Optimists mark special day with charity

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Members of the Optimist Club of Mandeville are confident that adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols will help stem the now rapid spread of the virus in this south-central parish.

This led the service club members to distribute over 500 face masks and hand sanitisers while sharing COVID-19 awareness messages and brochures with people in Mandeville on World Optimism Day, February 4.

President of the 30-year-old club, Chioma Dinnall-Forbes, said the initiative fitted with its mandate to do “charitable outreach for young people, the elderly, and the homeless”.

She said the club was also engaged in a tablet drive for students now largely confined to online learning due to the pandemic.

“So far, we have given away over 20 tablets,” she said.

“For Optimism Day we decided it was a timely gesture to provide masks, sanitisers, as well as work with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to provide some brochures on how to stay safe during the pandemic,” she added.

The distribution of face masks and food supplies was done in partnership with Manchester businesses Alligator Pond Seafood Specialists, Domalu, and Merv restaurants.

“Mandeville and its environs have seen a spike in COVID cases, so we felt it was important to remind people of how important it is to practise wearing their masks,” said Dinnall-Forbes.

“The more people we get on board to practise wearing their masks and sanitising, we are sure to flatten the curve and reduce the spread,” she said.

Mandeville's Candle in the Dark drop-in centre for homeless people also benefited from the donation of food items by the service club following the event at the town centre.

“We were here in December and we had provided food and clothing items, but Candle in the Dark is a special place for us. We want to put a smile on the faces of everyone that we meet. The facility provides a safe haven for the homeless,” said Dinnall-Forbes.