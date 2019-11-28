Mandeville stores reopen after hoax bomb threat

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Several stores in Mandeville were forced to close their doors temporarily yesterday afternoon due to a bomb threat against a telecommunications company.

Deputy Superintendent Rohan Powell of the Jamaica Fire Brigade said the threat originated from an anonymous phone call that a bomb was left in a bag at one of six locations of the telecoms company's stores.

“... The police asked us to join them on location at Nashville Plaza and businesses in close proximity to the store were forced to close until the buildings were checked,” said Powell.

He added that about 2:00 pm members of the police bomb squad arrived in the town and checked all six locations of the telecoms company's stores.

“Nothing unusual was found and it was deemed safe for the businesses to reopen,” he said.

— Kasey Williams