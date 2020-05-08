Manpower and Maintenance donates masks to NHF

MANPOWER and Maintenance Services (MMS) Limited Foundation recently donated N95 masks valued at $250,000, to the National Health Fund (NHF) to assist in the country's efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The masks will be distributed to nurses and doctors working on the front line to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “We each have an essential role to play during this COVID-19 crisis,” said Audrey Hinchcliffe, chief executive officer of MMS.

The company said it has always taken a proactive approach when there is a threat to the country's health care system, and that its involvement in the COVID-19 fight prompted its contributions. Here the company's project coordinator, Nicole Lindsay (right), shows National Health Fund CEO Everton Anderson how to properly put on one of the masks.