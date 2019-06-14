Photos: March against child labour
Minister of state in the Ministry ofLabour and Social Security ZaviaMayne interacts with young CatherineMarsh during the road march observingWorld Day Against Child Labour. Themarch, which started at the Ministry's1F North Street location, culminated atthe St William Grant Park in downtownKingston. World Day Against ChildLabour is observed annually on June12 and focuses attention on the globalextent of child labour and the actionand efforts needed to eliminate it. Theday is celebrated under the theme'Children shouldn't work in fields, buton dreams'. (Photos: JIS)
Minister of state in the Ministry of Labour and SocialSecurity Zavia Mayne (left); director of child labourin the ministry, Sasha Deer-Gordon (centre); andcountry coordinator, WINROCK International CherylIvey join other volunteers in a road march observingWorld Day Against Child Labour on Wednesday.
