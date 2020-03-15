MASKS, MASKS, MASKS ALL AROUND

As news that Jamaica recorded positive tests of the deadly COVID-19, Jamaicans in the Corporate Area turned to masks for satisfaction, although medical officials have said that the items do not offer protection to uninfected people from contracting the virus. Here are images of some of those who chose to go the mask route regardless captured by our photgraphers Naphtali Junior and Normand Thomas:

