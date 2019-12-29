Massive gas cylinder bust in St Elizabeth
SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth – An ongoing operation by the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) and the St Elizabeth police at premises of Yaad Man cooking gas company in Malvern, St Elizabeth, has so far recovered well in excess of 1,000 cooking gas cylinders apparently owned by other companies, police say.
“The operation is ongoing as we speak,” head of the St Elizabeth Police Division Superintendent Samuel Morgan told the Jamaica Observer late yesterday.
“What I can tell you is that the operation began yesterday [Friday] and at the end of the day, 1,160 small cylinders carrying the brand of IGL, Petcom and GasPro were recovered”, Morgan said.
The St Elizabeth police chief said that while police investigations are ongoing, “it would appear those brands [IGL, Petcom, GasPro] should not have been there” and “we have our suspicions”.
Yaad Man is owned by leading St Elizabeth businessman Miguel Smith. It partners with multinational marketing company GB Energy, which owns the Texaco brand.
Up to yesterday Smith was said to be overseas.
“The operation in Malvern is ongoing; we are doing what we do,” Superintendent Morgan told the Observer late yesterday.
– Garfield Myers
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy