Massive gas cylinder bust in St Elizabeth

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth – An ongoing operation by the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) and the St Elizabeth police at premises of Yaad Man cooking gas company in Malvern, St Elizabeth, has so far recovered well in excess of 1,000 cooking gas cylinders apparently owned by other companies, police say.

“The operation is ongoing as we speak,” head of the St Elizabeth Police Division Superintendent Samuel Morgan told the Jamaica Observer late yesterday.

“What I can tell you is that the operation began yesterday [Friday] and at the end of the day, 1,160 small cylinders carrying the brand of IGL, Petcom and GasPro were recovered”, Morgan said.

The St Elizabeth police chief said that while police investigations are ongoing, “it would appear those brands [IGL, Petcom, GasPro] should not have been there” and “we have our suspicions”.

Yaad Man is owned by leading St Elizabeth businessman Miguel Smith. It partners with multinational marketing company GB Energy, which owns the Texaco brand.

Up to yesterday Smith was said to be overseas.

“The operation in Malvern is ongoing; we are doing what we do,” Superintendent Morgan told the Observer late yesterday.

– Garfield Myers