Massive power cut in Jones Twon
More than 1,200 illegal connections removed in inner-city community
MORE than 1,220 illegal connections were yesterday removed from Jamaica Public Service (JPS) infrastructure in the community of Jones Town, St Andrew.
According to the JPS, what began as a routine effort to encourage regularisation ended with hundreds of residents surrounding and threatening JPS crews with violence.
“The team subsequently left the community after encouraging residents to do the right and safe thing, by becoming legal JPS customers. The electricity theft rate in Jones Town is well over 90 per cent,” the light and power company said.
“This is not the first time that JPS teams have come under threat from persons in various communities, who have either interrupted or completely halted the work of teams which are trying to carry out operations to promote regularisation,” said a release from the JPS.
The company last night appealed to the public not to interfere with crew members carrying out their lawful duties, but rather to become regularised for the safety of their families and personal property.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy