Mastercard announces Dalton Fowles as country manager in Jamaica

Mastercard yesterday announced that Dalton Fowles is the country manager for Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, effective July 22. Fowles will be based out of Kingston.

In the coming months, Mastercard will establish a local office in Jamaica building a local team that will report to him.

The objective of this new corporate approach is to achieve greater proximity to the market and allow Mastercard to streamline its operations generating more efficiency in its response capacity and attention to its market partners, the company announced via news release.

The move builds on the company's “commitment to promote greater agility and efficiency in the Caribbean.”

As country manager, Fowels will lead a team tasked with identifying business opportunities and driving and delivering revenue and profitability for Mastercard and its customers in Jamaica and Trinidad.

He will also serve as Mastercard's representative to the government and regulatory bodies.

“The opening of the Jamaica office is a pivotal demonstration of Mastercard's commitment to the country and the region,” stated Fowles via the release.

“I am excited at the opportunity to aid our partners, Government, and regulators achieve financial and digital inclusion on the islands. Our underlying goal is to expand payment acceptance through a more efficient payment infrastructure and reduce the reliance on cash which generates direct and indirect costs to the economy.”

Forbes, originally from Kingston, is an experienced professional with expertise in Banking and Telecommunications.

Before joining Mastercard, he spent many years in banking, specialising in payments, digital infrastructure deployments, digital wallets, mobile & online banking and other digital self-service channels.

He has also held multiple IT infrastructure roles in the telecommunications industry, specialising in IT operations and telecoms billing systems.

Forbes last worked at First Global Bank as vice-president for e-business, where he worked for 12 years according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that he worked at Miphone as director of information services and before that as business services manager at Union Bank (now Sagicor Bank).

Forbes has a BSc in Computing & Management from the University of Technology and an MBA in International Management from Royal Holloway, University of London;.

He will report directly to Marcello Tangioni, Mastercard's Caribbean Division president.

“Mastercard is steadily and strategically expanding its footprint in the Caribbean,” stated Tangioni. “Since the beginning of the year we have appointed three country managers within the region: Gabriel Pascual in the Dominican Republic, Jose Vargas in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, and we are excited with the impending growth in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago under the leadership of Dalton Fowles.”