PHOTO: Maths Time

Sandals Montego Bay General Manager Carl Beviere sharpens his maths skills with a lesson from these smart little ones at Providence Infant School in St James, recently. Beviere and guests of Sandals visited the school during the the Sandals Foundation’s Reading Road Trip, which enables visitors to read to children between the ages of three and six years.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT