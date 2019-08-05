Mavis Knowles-Phillips had a passion for education and service

Mavis Barbara Knowles-Phillips was on Friday, July 26 eulogised as a woman with an unwavering belief in the value of education, a passion for helping people and a commitment to her family.

Knowles-Phillips, who died on July 7, was 72 years old.

Delivering the eulogy at a thanksgiving service for the life of the woman who was lovingly referred to as “Mamma Mavis”, her son Gary Sadler said that education, service, loyalty, commitment, and gratitude were the “five fundamental pillars that defined” his mother's life.

'Mamma Mavis' had an unwavering belief in the value of education and continuous learning. As kids, when we got home from school with a 'B' she would ask 'why didn't you get an 'A'? And even when you got an 'A+' she would then ask what are you going to do to maintain it,” he told the congregation at Greater Portmore Baptist Church.

Sadler said that his mother, who was born in Portland, believed that education and exposure were the only pathways to success.

“This passion for continuous learning and education was not just through lip service but was evident by her actions. In 2000, she migrated to Canada at 54 years old and as her children, Patrick, Andrea, and I were very nervous as to what on earth we were going to be able to do with a 54-year-old woman migrating to Canada and having to face the challenges of a new country,” he said.

“It so happened that while we were concerned, mummy was already making plans for her future in Canada. One day we got home and [found out] she was enrolled at Sheridan College. She decided that she was going back to school and she was going to be working as a personal support worker. She handed us the bill and told us it is now time for us to pay for her education,” Sadler said.

“She maintained and graduated from Sheridan College with a 4.0 GPA, which is something not many 54-year-olds would be able to do at that stage in their lives. However, she did it with ease and pleasure,” he added.

“Often times in recent years, when we would reach out to mummy thinking it was her day off from work, her response would be she was not available as she was either a participant or teaching a course. Continuous learning was certainly a hallmark in her life,” Sadler said.

He noted that in her final days when a young nurse came to the house to assist in her care the nurse “committed the cardinal sin of not doing what she was supposed to do correctly. You could hear mummy for across the room even as her strength subsided. She was still coaching the nurse as to what the proper procedure should be. That was mummy, always teaching”.

He said his mother's passion for service was evident as for 47 years, and up to the time of her passing, she worked in the health sector helping others. “Thirty of those years was as a community health aide in the Ministry of Health in Jamaica working in inner-city communities in Kingston helping teen mothers and indigent adults alike — anyone that needed care and was unable to do so for themselves,” Sadler said.

“Moving to Canada, this genuine act of caring and serving others who were unable to help themselves continued with her 17 years of unbroken service to Schlegel Villages at Sandalwood where she earned the name 'Mamma Mavis,' he explained.

“For her entire career, her attitude was simply, when others say it can't be done, she would simply show how it can be done. In fact, a favourite expression of hers was 'Just get it done',” Sadler related.

He also said his mother was loyal to a fault. “Whenever you were considered a friend, you were considered a friend for life. That came with the privilege of being a confidant, and quite noteworthy, whatever you would confide in her... you can rest assured that it would never be repeated,” he said.

Knowles-Phillips also loved music, especially Buju Banton's rendition of Psalm 23. She also had an ear for adult contemporary music and loved Barbra Streisand.

Sadler also said that whenever his mother made a commitment she would never break it.

“This is evident with her relationship with her husband that spanned 54 years. Some of us can barely keep a relationship for 54 days. However, mummy and daddy did it.

“She once told me it wasn't easy. In fact, sometimes it was extremely difficult. While dad was telling us in confidence that in his opinion mummy seemed to be having hearing problems and may soon need a hearing aid, we confronted her about her hearing challenges, her response was simple, 'I don't have difficulty hearing any of you, I am simply ignoring your dad. That's what keeps us together for 54 years.'

“At some point over those years, dad, Andrea, Patrick, her grandchildren Danya and Courtney, and myself were either hospitalised or needed companionship during medical visits. Mummy never left our side as she was committed to her responsibilities as a wife, mother, and a grandmother. That unhinged commitment will surely be missed,” Sadler said.