Maxine Gibson brings 'Consciousness' to R Hotel's Gene Pearson Gallery

The Gene Pearson Gallery at the R Hotel is the venue for celebrated “Image Poet” Maxine Gibson's latest exhibition entitled 'Consciousness'.

The exhibition was officially launched at an opening reception on July 4, and is expected to run until July 20.

'Consciousness' comprises over 20 abstract paintings whose imagery and colour story explore the themes of change, transition, time, and space.

Gibson describes her works as “reflecting a subconscious mind, whereby the artist paints directly onto canvas their inner landscape.

“The images depict everyday experiences through a lifetime, both objective and subjective in their communication to others, hoping for a naturally beneficial link,” she noted.

Gibson began pursuing the arts in 1985 when she started her studies in architecture, urban design and fine arts in St Ives, Switzerland. After her studies, she began her career as a working artist, first exhibiting at the Galerie Grenacher in Zurich, during the early nineties.

She eventually returned to Jamaica and had her first local exhibition at the Bolivar Gallery. Since then, her work has been exhibited internationally, in countries including Germany, Japan, and the United States.

The title, 'Image Poet' was given to her based on her pursuit for beauty and/or the aesthetics of things. Over the years, she has chosen to go by this title as it embodies art and architecture.Commenting on her latest exhibition, Gibson noted that she is happy to be partnering with the Gene Pearson Gallery to put on this exhibition.

“It is my first showing in Jamaica since 2017, and I am extremely excited to share my new art. This body of work depicts a journey: a transitional journey leading to a new beginning; establishing a method for creating fine art. I encourage all the art enthusiasts and even those just venturing into the world of art to come by and see the exhibition,” she said.

'Consciousness', sponsored by Arosa Ltd, is free of cost to the public from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Tuesdays to Fridays, and 11:00 am, to 5:00 pm on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

The R Hotel on Renfrew Road, one of New Kingston's newest hotel, was officially opened in June by Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett. It is operated by architect Evan Williams, and local investor and head of DownSound Entertainment, Joe Bogdanovich.