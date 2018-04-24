Mayberry's Peart says infrastructure in place for more growth

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mayberry Investments Ltd (MIL) Gary Peart says that with the infrastructural support provided by the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), and investment companies like Mayberry, hundreds more local businesses should be lining up to be listed on the local stock exchange.

“The Jamaica Stock Exchange is changing people's lives. It is making them more wealthy and allowing them to do different things,” Peart, who is also deputy chairman of the JSE, told stakeholders and guests attending Derrimon Trading Company Ltd's third preferential share listing ceremony on Friday morning at the JSE's Harbour Street office.

He also took note of International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team leader Uma Ramakrishna's recent comment that the Jamaican economy was not growing as fast as it should.

“The right thing is that we have put most of the infrastructure in place for companies to grow, and it should result in over a thousand companies lining up to be listed on the stock exchange,” Peart said.

“What people need to understand is that even if Derrimon is doing as well as they are, we need 300 more Derrimons; because, if we had 300 companies that were worth $78 million in 2011, and they got the same incentives and have the same strategic vision and today their value is 10 times greater, do you know how many additional jobs that would mean?” he asked.

“That's how we grow the economy. The growth of the economy is not just the purview of the government. The growth of the economy is every Jamaican's purview. So if you have an idea, if you have a business, the infrastructure is already here. The Jamaica Stock Exchange will help you to find the capital and Mayberry will help you to find the capital and carry the idea to fruition. Let's work together to try and change the balance,” he urged the audience.

Peart made the appeal after noting that Derrimon Trading, which made its first listing in 2011 with a value of $78 million, is now worth $1.2 billion; has increased its number of locations from three in 2011 to eight, and its shares, which were valued at $2.05 then, grew to $9.38 cents on Friday.

“This business has executed a strategy of using debt and equity at appropriate times to grow the business, organically and inorganically by acquisitions, etcetera…What they have shown is that the ingenuity is here, and it shows that the capacity is here and it shows that the capital is here,” Peart noted.

“What the Jamaica Stock Exchange does is that it allows for transparency. When a business becomes transparent, its cost of conducting business falls dramatically. So, the interest rates Derrimon has been getting is a consequence of them not having anything to hide, because every three months they put out their numbers,” he added.

Peart pointed out that Derrimon's Trading success is largely a consequence of the company playing by the rules,

“When they came to us, their debt to equity was almost six to one. Today, even though they have more loans on their balance sheet, their debt to equity is approximately 1.2 to one…This company has grown its equity almost 10 times, from $78 million to $1.2 billion, and it allows them to manage the business, easier,” he argued.

Managing director of the JSE, Marlene Street Forrest, who welcomed the audience to the listing, noted that since their first listing, Derrimon has shown some positive results, which she saw as an indication that the executives of the company appreciate the advantages created by being listed, and have taken advantage of the market through acquisitions and diversification of their products line.

She noted that Friday's listing was the third for the year, and added that the JSE is hoping that more companies will take advantage of the market in the coming months.

She congratulated Derrimon on raising some $350 million through its latest offer, and credited Mayberry for providing the leadership and advice necessary for the success.

She noted that it was the 20th security that Mayberry has brought to the JSE's junior market, and pointed out that, so far, 35 companies have listed a total of 39 securities on the junior market, raising some $8.5 billion in the process.

Responding to the praises heaped on his company, Derrimon's Chairman and CEO Derrick Cotterell said that it supports the JSE “wholeheartedly”.

“Not just in terms of the company, but for the country as well. We need to develop businesses in this country to be strong, and to be long-lasting, and we think that the stock exchange can play a strong role in that,” he said.

He added that Derrimon has always encouraged other companies to participate in the junior market.

“Derrimon has profited very well and the company continues to do very well, and we have seen the results this year,” he stated.

Cotterell inserted the preference share strip, after which he and his wife, Monique, were presented with the JSE's “Rules Book” by Richard Grizzle, JSE's market surveillance and compliance officer. The function was chaired by JSE Senior Marketing Officer Michael Johnson.