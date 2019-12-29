Mayberry, police treat West Kingston seniors

Mayberry Investments and the western Kingston police (Denham Town) jointly hosted a Christmas treat for senior citizens of that area a week ago. Photographer Karl McLarty was there to capture some of the scenes:

